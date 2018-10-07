Growth linked to balanced, justified tax system

LAHORE : Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) should change its conventional approach of thinking that everyone is a tax thief and trust taxpayers to bring justified tax system and it is expected that the new government will keep the demands and requirements of individuals and businesses in new taxation system.

These views were expressed by the speakers at Jang Economic Session on ‘what should be balanced tax system for economic growth’. The panellists were Almas Haider, Mustafa Ashraf, Imran Afzal, Dr Shehla Akram and Raja Hamid Riaz while the session was hosted by Sikindar Lodhi.

Almas Haider said the government should bring a balanced and justified tax system for ‘new Pakistan’ which will be implementable, and revive and support the trust of public and business community. He said separate tax rate for non filers will create disturbance in the tax system while issues for the SME sector could be resolved by providing them easy return filing facilities. He said fear will exist in public if easy return filing system is not implemented. He suggested exemptions for those who paid 20 per cent extra tax to FBR. Mustafa Ashraf said FBR itself a major hindrance in implementing a justified tax system as it does not have any interest to bring any sector into tax net and keeps focusing on achieving tax collection targets instead of expanding the tax base. He said these steps are causing corruption in FBR; audit is a major source of corruption as people do not give even Rs 100 tax but happily give Rs 100,000 as bribe. There are many other ways to deduct the faults of tax system instead of audit as huge tax notices and complicated taxation discouraged return filing, he said. He said facilitating non-filers will further burden the taxpayers.

Imran Afzal said tax return filing is considered a crime due to unjustified tax system while implementation of laws is crucial to increase revenue. He said fear in public about tax return filing was actual cause of corruption which should be ended for positive results. He said in existing system tax filers are caught easily and non filers are free while FBR should focus on non filers instead of filers. He called for reforms to bring non filers in tax net and strict decisions to improve tax system.

Dr Shehla Akram said fear among working women about tax return filing is due to complicated tax system. She said getting NTN and filling return was an uphill task. She believed mistrust among public about tax department was major hindrance in tax collections and there was a need to introduce reforms to revive public trust for achieving targets positively. She suggested reducing burden from tax filers and effective steps required for economic revival. Raja Hamid Riaz said unemployment and economic problems will increase if justified tax system is not introduced. He said middle and lower middle class’ shopping powers end after grocery buying. He suggested fix tax rate for public and traders with easiness. He said taxpaying traders should be respected.