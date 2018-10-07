Honoured

CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, Florida, USA, has published the updated and expanded revision of Linux: The textbook by Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, principal of Punjab University College of IT (PUCIT).

This is the second edition of one of the bestselling textbooks on Linux operating system by Prof Syed Mansoor Sarwar.

Including all editions, this is his sixth book that has been published in the USA by world’s top publishers.