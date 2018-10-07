Minister approves plan to hire 305 anesthetists

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has approved short and midterm plan to address the shortage of anesthetists at the public hospitals.

She approved the plan during a meeting here on Saturday, according to a handout issued here. According to the plan, anesthetists would be recruited on 305 vacant posts out of 408 sanctioned posts at various districts. She took strict notice of shortage of anesthetists and directed the authorities concerned to overcome the problem immediately.

“Despites series of claims by previous government, there were not even a single anesthetist available at the district headquarters hospitals in five districts; Chiniot, Vehari, Lodhran, Bahwalnagar and Nankana Sahib, and similar situation can be observed at various Tehsil headquarters hospitals too” she lamented.

The meeting also recommended special allowance ranging from Rs 125,000 to 300,000 in categorised areas. Against every surgery, anesthetists would be paid Rs 1000 too. Besides, vacant posts of anesthesia technologists would also be advertised for recruitment. Training of medical officers as anesthetist has also been started and, on completion of certain diplomas, the MO concerned would be paid special allowances.