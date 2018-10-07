Sun October 07, 2018
World

REUTERS
October 7, 2018

Syrian rebels start to withdraw heavy weapons from Idlib

BEIRUT: Two Turkey-backed Syrian rebel officials told Reuters that rebel groups on Saturday began to withdraw heavy weaponry from a demilitarized zone agreed by Turkey and Russia in northwest Syria.

"The process of withdrawing heavy weapons began this morning and will continue for a number of days," a rebel group commander told Reuters.

The official said the Turkey-backed National Front for Liberation (NFL) rebel alliance will extract its heavy weaponry - such as rocket launchers and artillery vehicles - and bring it 20 km from the contact line between insurgents in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province and government forces.

"Light and medium weapons and heavy machine guns up to 57 mm will remain in place," the official said.

Under the deal agreed last month between Turkey and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s key ally Moscow, "radical" rebels will be required to withdraw by the middle of this month from the demilitarisation zone. The agreement halted a threatened Syrian government offensive.

The United Nations had warned such an attack would create a humanitarian catastrophe in the Idlib region, home to about 3 million people.

The main Jihadist group in the Idlib area, Tahrir al-Sham, has yet to say whether it will comply with the agreement.

The buffer zone, agreed last month between rebel backer Ankara and government ally Moscow, aims to separate regime fighters from the myriad rebel and jihadist forces of the Idlib region.

The accord, reached on September 17, aims to stave off a massive regime assault on the last major rebel bastion by creating a 15 to 20-kilometre buffer zone ringing the area.

All rebels in the demilitarised zone must withdraw heavy arms by October 10, and radical groups must leave by October 15.

NLF spokesman Mustafa said the rebel coalition was “maintaining its positions and headquarters with medium and light weapons” inside the buffer zone.

The NLF is the main Turkey-backed rebel alliance in the Idlib region, but jihadist heavyweight Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) holds most of the province.

The HTS has yet to announce its stance on the buffer zone deal.

Fighting erupted on Friday between Ankara-backed rebels and HTS jihadist hardliners near the planned demilitarisation zone, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said fighting first began between HTS, led by former Al-Qaeda fighters, and Nour al-Din al-Zinki rebels in the town of Kafr Halab.

HTS had reportedly been trying to arrest a local commander in the town on the western edge of Aleppo province, near the administrative border with Idlib.

“Zinki sent reinforcements to the area, and the clashes expanded to several areas and the National Liberation Front joined in,” said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.

The Britain-based Observatory said HTS had taken two towns, including Kafr Halab. At least three civilians, two NLF fighters and an HTS member were killed, the monitor said.

