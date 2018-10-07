Saudi Arabia backs down from blocking UN climate report

INCHEON, South Korea: Oil giant Saudi Arabia backed down at the last minute on Saturday from obstructing the adoption of a major report by the UN’s climate science panel, sources told AFP.

With the threat removed, the meeting of the 195-nation panel in Incheon, South Korea -- deep into overtime -- swiftly approved the report on how to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, and what a 1.5C world might look like.

The Saudis had objected to the inclusion of a passage emphasising the need for sharp reductions in the use of fossil fuels -- Saudi Arabia’s main export.

"Saudi Arabia withdrew its blockage of the passage when their objection was about to be formally recorded in a footnote," said a participant in the meeting.

"It was a game of chicken, and the Saudi’s blinked first."

The 500-page report -- based on 6,000 peer reviewed studies -- under review at the meeting of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change IPCC is a collaborative effort of the world’s top climate scientists. Under the IPCC’s consensus rules, all countries must sign off on the language of a 20-page Summary for Policymakers, designed to provide leaders with objective, science-based information.

After six hours of fruitless negotiations on Saturday morning, the chair of the IPPC meeting adjourned the plenary around midday, warning: "The report hangs in the balance." A break-out group -- or "huddle", in UN jargon -- made no progress in resolving the deadlock.