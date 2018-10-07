Saudi Arabia backs down from blocking UN climate report

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
INCHEON, South Korea: Oil giant Saudi Arabia backed down at the last minute on Saturday from obstructing the adoption of a major report by the UN’s climate science panel, sources told AFP.
With the threat removed, the meeting of the 195-nation panel in Incheon, South Korea -- deep into overtime -- swiftly approved the report on how to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, and what a 1.5C world might look like.
The Saudis had objected to the inclusion of a passage emphasising the need for sharp reductions in the use of fossil fuels -- Saudi Arabia’s main export.
"Saudi Arabia withdrew its blockage of the passage when their objection was about to be formally recorded in a footnote," said a participant in the meeting.
"It was a game of chicken, and the Saudi’s blinked first."
The 500-page report -- based on 6,000 peer reviewed studies -- under review at the meeting of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change IPCC is a collaborative effort of the world’s top climate scientists. Under the IPCC’s consensus rules, all countries must sign off on the language of a 20-page Summary for Policymakers, designed to provide leaders with objective, science-based information.
After six hours of fruitless negotiations on Saturday morning, the chair of the IPPC meeting adjourned the plenary around midday, warning: "The report hangs in the balance." A break-out group -- or "huddle", in UN jargon -- made no progress in resolving the deadlock.
