Sun October 07, 2018
World

AFP
October 7, 2018

In a divided UN, China blazes quiet path to power

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Criticised by the White House for alleged interference in US politics, China has quietly blazed a path at the United Nations where it is, little by little, becoming one of the most influential members.

At the Security Council, where China holds one of five permanent veto-wielding seats, its statements remain bland, often recalling fundamentals of the United Nations Charter such as national sovereignty and principles of non-interference. "In their interpretation, democracy is optional, as are human rights," a European diplomat said.

Yet in peacekeeping missions or when jobs are available in the UN’s executive arm at the New York headquarters, Beijing is increasingly making its presence felt.

More than 2,500 Chinese military personnel wear UN blue helmets on peacekeeping missions in Libya, Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. China has also "enormously increased" its voluntary financial contributions to the world body while the US under President Donald Trump has slashed its own financing, one diplomat said.

Funding reports and missions allows China to buy some "influence" and push its candidates into top positions, the diplomat added, adding that to have Chinese in multiple roles across the UN provides "a source of information and influence." Another diplomat, also speaking anonymously, said: "China is taking power at the United Nations."

In 2017 and 2018, the Asian giant, which is economically expanding in Africa and elsewhere, became a key player on two major international crises: North Korea and Myanmar.

Under American pressure, Beijing imposed unprecedented economic sanctions against Pyongyang, but with the hope that an accord on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula will lead to the departure of about 30,000 US troops based in South Korea -- China’s behind-the-scenes strategy in the region.

Comments

