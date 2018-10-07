Farhan clinches SSB series title

KARACHI: Farhan Altaf won the men’s singles title of the 54th Sindh Sports Board Development series tennis championship at the Union Club here on Saturday.

He overpowered Zubair Raja 7-5, 1-6, 10-7 in the final to clinch the title.

Yahya Ehtasham won against Taha Aman 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 in the final of under-15 singles to claim the title.

In the final of under-13 singles, Taha Aman beat Zain Ehtasham 6-2, 6-1. Zain Ehtasham defeated Ibrahim Qureshi 8-1 in the summit clash of under-11 singles to capture the crown.

Chief Guest Mrs Shahnaz Manji, CEO, Mehdi A Manji Laboratories, distributed the trophies among the winners and the runners-up.

Moreover, a two-month coaching camp for Wheel Chair Tennis was inaugurated by Ahmed Ali Rajput of Sindh Olympics Association.

Four wheel chairs imported by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) were also handed over to Sindh Tennis Association (STA) for the camp.