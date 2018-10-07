Wrestler Inam cruises into round of 16 in Turkey

KARACHI: Pakistan’s experienced wrestler Mohammad Inam on Saturday made it to the round of 16 when he defeated grapplers from Norway and Portugal on the trot in the World Beach Wrestling Championships in Turkey.

Inam is featuring in 90kg competitions. He is also the defending champion.

The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist will face a fighter from Romania on Sunday (today). The fight was scheduled to be held on Saturday night but was called-off due to bad light. Mohammad Asad Butt is the other Pakistani who is featuring in the slots in 80kg.