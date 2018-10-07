Shakib fears infected finger will never fully recover

DHAKA: Injured Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan fears his finger will never fully recover from an infection despite a planned second surgery in Australia this month.

Shakib underwent an emergency operation on his finger on September 27 in Dhaka after it became affected by a bacterial infection while he was playing in the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Doctors cleared a large amount of pus from his infected finger and advised him to undergo a second surgery once the infection has cleared.

“The main point is how I can cure the infection because my finger will never get back to 100 per cent normal,” Shakib told reporters late on Friday as he left for Australia.

“There is no chance of soft bone getting repaired again, it will not be completely okay, but with surgery they will put the hand into a shape from where I will be able hold bat and continue playing cricket,” he said.

Shakib said he was unsure when his second surgery would be conducted.

“The infection is my biggest tension. Unless it comes down to zero per cent, no surgeon will put a hand on it. If they do it, it will go into the bone, and if it goes into the bone, the entire hand will be spoilt,” he said.