Sun October 07, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2018

NBP foil strong SSGC in PPFL

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) did a fine job to hold star-studded Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to a goalless draw in their vital outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at the Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Friday night.

At the jam-packed venue under floodlights, it was a tough game with either sides making concerted efforts to take lead. However, some lapses in the area on part of both teams deprived them of a breakthrough, leaving them to share one point each.

NBP coach Nasir Ismail was happy with the outcome.

“We had been taken lightly by SSGC but I am happy that my boys did a glorious job and kept unsettling the strong opponents through good ball possession,” Nasir told ‘The News’ from Multan on Saturday.

“SSGC had a bunch of international stars in the shape of Saadullah, Saddam Hussain, Ihsanullah, besides having strong bench. I am happy that my boys played under the specific plan which we had made for the game,” Nasir said.

“In the 89th minute, we were unlucky not to strike as Adnan had almost done the job for us,” the coach said.

Nasir was satisfied with his team’s fitness.

“Our team’s fitness is very good. Players are motivated. After losing our first game by a high margin people had started underestimating our side but it’s not the case. Although we don’t have stars but we have a highly talented young batch which is capable to produce desired results,” the coach said.

NBP trail at ninth place with four points. SSGC occupy second place with five points, slightly lower on goal-average than leaders KRL who also have five points.

Meanwhile in the other outing of the night, international striker Mansoor Khan’s fine brace enabled Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to hold former champions Army to a 2-2 draw. Mansoor put PAF ahead in the 27th minute. However, in the 38th minute Ansar Abbas pulled one back for Army to level the scoring 1-1. Army this time got 2-1 lead when Shehbaz Younis netted one in the 48th minute. However, Mansoor kept his fine run to level the score 2-2 for PAF through 69th minute strike.

