Sun October 07, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
October 7, 2018

Pak Women thump BD to sweep series

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Pakistan Women showed a disciplined bowling effort to defeat Bangladesh in the fourth and final Twenty20 international at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

With the seven-wicket win, Pakistan also claimed the series 3-0. Player of the match Natalia Pervaiz scalped a three-wicket haul to restrict the hosts to a modest total of 77 all out after 20 overs.

Diana Baig and Sana Mir took two wickets apiece to support the 22-year-old pacer.

A 29-ball 36 from skipper Javeria Khan and an unbeaten 18 from Muneeba Ali saw Pakistan scale the 78-run target with 31 balls to spare. It was a strong and steady batting performance from the visitors, who will be pleased with their preparation ahead of the ICC Women’s World T20 in November.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Bangladesh lost their way, as their first four batters were dismissed for scores of 4, 2, 4, and 9 respectively.

Right-hander Rumana Ahmed tried to put up a fight in the Bangladesh middle order, but her 31-ball 24 was not enough to power the hosts to a commanding total.

Pakistan were dealt with a blow early in their innings when opener Ayesha Zafar was dismissed by Salma Khatun in the fourth over of the chase. However, her opening partner, Nahida Khan, steadied the ship with a 34-run stand with her skipper, who walked in at the fall of Ayesha’s wicket.

