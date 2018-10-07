World Teachers’ Day observed at US-funded school

The United States Agency for International Development-funded Sindh Community Mobilisation Program commemorated World Teachers’ Day on Friday at Government Boys Secondary School, Damba Village, in Gadap Town, District Malir.

The acting deputy mission director for Sindh and Balochistan of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Michael Hryshchyshyn and Sindh Secretary of Education Qazi Shahid Pervaiz participated in the ceremony organised by the Sindh Community Mobilization Program, which is a component of the USAID’s Sindh Basic Education Program.

According to a press release issued by the US Consulate General in Karachi, the purpose of the ceremony was to encourage students, school staff, and the community to recognise the dedication, service and contribution of teachers.

Certificates and shields were also distributed as visible recognition of the teachers’ contribution towards nurturing the future generations of Pakistanis.

“The US Government has been contributing over the past many years to reform teacher education programs across Pakistan, including Sindh, to help the Government of Pakistan attain its goals for quality education and increased access,” said Michael Hryshchyshyn.

“USAID has helped develop certificate, diploma, and degree programs for teachers across Pakistan, trained thousands of teachers, and contributed towards developing supplementary materials for teachers to support teaching across the province.”

This year’s theme ‘The right to education means the right to a qualified teacher,’ emphasizes the fact that trained and qualified teachers are fundamental to the right to education as they are the most influential and powerful force for ensuring equity, access, and quality in education.