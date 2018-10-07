City Pulse : Belinda Eaton

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Canvas Gallery is hosting Belinda Eaton’s solo art exhibition featuring her recent paintings (2015 to 2018) from October 9 to October 18. Belinda lived in Pakistan for many years and thinks of it as her second home, an important place for her works’ evolution. Her last show here was a decade ago. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
