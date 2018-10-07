JI demands withdrawal of gas price hike

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has demanded of the federal government to withdraw the recent increase in gas prices, saying the common man is being affected badly by the decision.

In a statement issued on Saturday, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman strongly condemned the increase in gas prices and said that the federal government had dropped a gas bomb on the masses.

He said the government was following the footsteps of the previous governments by increasing the prices of basic commodities. He said the increase in CNG prices was tantamount to putting extra burden on the people as public transport fares would also be increased.

The JI leader said the CNG station owners had already increased the CNG price by Rs22 per kilogram without any government permission or notification. He said that the regime had adopted policies of the International Monetary Fund by increasing tariffs of gas and electricity.