‘Project to start soon to provide recycled water to industries’

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said work on the project to provide recycled water to industries of Karachi after treating sewage will be soon be launched with the support of the federal government.

This he stated as he met on Friday a delegation representing Bin Qasim Association Trade and Industry led by its president and patron-in-chief, Mian Mohammad Ahmed.

On Thursday, the governor had visited the offices of the SITE Association of Industry, where he assured industrialists that the federal government would provide financial assistance to build the TP-4 (treatment plant) project in Karachi to treat waste water and provide recycled water to industries in the city.

He had said the construction of TP-4 would be part of the proposed development schemes in Karachi to be built under the special development package of the federal government for the city. The TP-4 project likely to be built in Korangi area will be part of the long-awaited S-III Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan.

Also, during his interaction with the industrialists at the offices of SITE Association, the governor had announced the establishment of a government-industrialists liaison committee on the pattern of the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee working at the Governor House.

The governor had said that the proposed committee would do coordination between the relevant federal ministries, agencies and the industrialists to resolve pending issues of the latter as they would no longer be required to go to Islamabad for their resolution.

Separately, in his interaction with a delegation of the Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry, Ismail said a project for recycling waste water would be launched in Karachi to overcome an acute shortage of water for industrial operations in the city.

He said that soon a proper mechanism would be unveiled by the government to resolve the longstanding issues of the industrialists in the city. He added that the relevant government authorities would provide utmost support in this regard on a speedy basis.

The governor stated that the doors of the Governor House had been opened to the industrialists and any concerned businessman could contact him anytime on a personal basis to get his problem resolved.

He said the government had been working on the agenda to provide maximum facilities to the industrialists for accelerating the process of an economic turnaround in the country.

Ismail said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself had directed the relevant federal agencies to provide maximum facilities to businessmen and industrialists.

The association president, Mian Mohammad Ahmed, said on the occasion that industrialists had a lot of expectations from the government for the economic good of the country and they would continue to support the government in this regard. He welcomed the personal interest taken by the governor to resolve issues of businessmen and industrialists.

The meeting also took into consideration the restoration and upgrading of basic civic, municipal and road infrastructure in Bin Qasim Industrial Estate of Karachi and issues hampering progress in this regard.