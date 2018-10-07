Sun October 07, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2018

Mayor indicted in another May 12 violence case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has indicted Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar and 20 co-accused in one of the cases related to the May 12 Karachi violence, also known as Black Saturday riots.

All 21 of the accused denied the charges and pleaded not guilty before the court on Saturday. Considering their pleas, the ATC fixed October 17 as the date to hear the statements of the prosecution witnesses.

The ATC took up four May 12 riots cases as a whole, but indicted the mayor and 20 other accused in one case (No 86/2007). The court has already declared nine absconding co-accused as proclaimed offenders in this case that was registered at the Airport police station.

Akhtar and other accused were earlier indicted in another May 12 violence case (No 74/2007) that was heard at an ATC housed at the Central Jail Karachi.

Talking to the media after Saturday’s hearing, the mayor said the May 12 violence cases should be properly investigated, as not only his Muttahida Qaumi Movement but other political parties also lost their workers that day.

On May 12, 2007, over 50 people were killed and around 100 others injured in attacks on rallies of different political parties and lawyers who had gathered to receive the then deposed chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry at the Jinnah International Airport.

A week ago the Sindh government constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the incident, with Karachi police chief Additional IGP Dr Amir Shaikh as its head.

The Special Branch DIG, the Counter Terrorism Department DIG, the Intelligence Bureau joint director and representatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence, the Military Intelligence and the Sindh Rangers were picked as the team’s members.

On September 11 the Sindh High Court had ordered forming a JIT to investigate the May 12 riots. During the hearing, the court directed that a probe be re-launched into the massacre and its report be submitted.

The investigating team has been tasked with submitting its report to the high court as well as the home department after completing its probe within a fortnight. The major political parties of the metropolis lauded the forming of the JIT and expressed hope that the investigating team would work in a transparent manner.

