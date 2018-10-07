NAB’s latest

The arrest of PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif by the National Accountability Bureau on charges relating to alleged corruption in the Ashiana Housing Scheme is a reminder that, while the party may no longer be in power, its legal woes are far from over. Shahbaz is accused of improperly cancelling a contract for the housing scheme and awarding it to another private company, resulting in a loss of Rs193 million. His detention, which has now been approved by an accountability court, was apparently prompted by testimony from his former secretary implementation Fawad Hassan Fawad, who himself is in custody for his alleged involvement in the Ashiana case. For his part, Shahbaz maintains that the contract cancellation was entirely proper since the original company had itself been blacklisted for corruption. Whatever the truth of the matter – and it certainly needs to be investigated fully – NAB is once again going to find itself under the spotlight. Its performance has come under criticism, especially in the Avenfield apartments case where an Islamabad High Court decision granting bail to Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz was particularly scathing towards the anti-corruption body. NAB needs to establish itself as independent of government direction and demonstrate that it has the basic competence to deliver an airtight case against prominent politicians.

Politically, Shahbaz’s arrest comes as a blow to the PML-N as he will not be able to campaign in the run-up to the by-elections on October 14 for 11 vacant National Assembly seats and 19 unfilled seats in provincial assemblies. The electoral battle is particularly heated in Punjab, where the PML-N and PPP have decided to work together in most seats to try and unseat the PTI. The ruling party has a miniscule governing majority in Punjab and a wave against it on October 14 will put more pressure on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who is already facing intense criticism after a Nacta report implicated him in the improper transfer of a DPO. Some within the PML-N had predicted that they would be able to form government in Punjab within two months as both the legal and political fortunes of the party had changed. The arrest of Shahbaz Sharif and the potentially prolonged legal battle he faces certainly complicate that narrative and fuel suspicions among some of selective targeting. This was certainly the view of Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah, who has called Shahbaz’s arrest an act of contempt against parliament. It is still too early in the investigation to draw any conclusions about Shahbaz Sharif’s guilt or innocence but it is certainly undeniable that his arrest has thrown yet another bombshell at a politically sensitive time.