The IMF route

‘Do more’ is the unsurprising message from the IMF after the conclusion of one week of talks on Friday. How much the Pakistani economy can take without imploding is not what the IMF is concerned with – but let’s not pretend that the IMF sits outside the dirty world of politics. The IMF was brought in to promote one version of what the future of the global economic system could look like, and was essential to the resurrection of what many understand as the neoliberal economic order. Country after country was buried under the weight of IMF structural adjustment programmes, often agreed under military dictatorships. Once straddled with debt, there was no way out. And, if we are to be honest, this is the position Pakistan finds itself in at the moment. Anyone insisting that Pakistan has some kind of ‘sovereign autonomy’ vis a vis the IMF is not being entirely truthful. Of course, Pakistan could choose a different route. It could go to China or Saudi Arabia for debt, which won’t come without strings attached. It could go to private lenders through bonds, which will be expensive. It could choose to default but that would not be prudent given that the last major country to default, Argentina, has found itself running back to the IMF amidst economic chaos.

How bad is Pakistan’s economic situation? And does it really have no alternative but to swallow the full package of an IMF ‘bitter pill’, as it became known in the 1990s? For this, we would need qualified economists and policymakers of our own to come clean about the state of the economy and our options. The feeling that the current government is out of its depth when negotiating with the IMF is hard to shake off. Having hiked electricity and gas tariffs, the latter quite significantly, it has found itself in a position of being told by the IMF that it must hike them up more.

The IMF’s orders, perhaps, help us resolve the mystery of why the profit-making gas sector had to receive a 40 percent tariff hike. Sure, the IMF is right that Pakistan faces high fiscal and current account deficits, but other outcomes, such as declining economic growth, are a function of the decision to slash public development spending by almost half in a single budget year. The old Keynesian adage used to be that a government has to spend more to accelerate economic growth. Much of the increased economic growth in the PML-N era seems to mirror this rule. The IMF’s insistence that Pakistan’s exchange rate remains ‘overvalued’ is another such myth, which can be argued for and against endlessly. The fact is that Pakistan is not facing an ‘economic crisis’ yet, but much of the economic decision-making from the current government seems to be from the presumption that there is a crisis. It seems Pakistan is ready to say ‘yes’ to the IMF proposals and go the route of an IMF bailout. There will be little choice left if this is the path it chooses.