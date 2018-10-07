Sports channels

In Pakistan, almost all sports channels show cricket matches in abundance. No channel covers other sports including football. The state-owned sports channel’s calendar is packed starting from Sep 18 to the ICC World Cup in May/June 2019. This is why it didn’t make an effort to acquire the rights to show other matches. The relevant authorities must launch more channels where people can see something other than cricket.

Syed Haider Ali Kazmi ( Karachi )