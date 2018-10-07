Respect teachers

The world celebrates Teacher’s Day on October 5, every year. People pay tribute to and thank their teachers. Seminars are held at both national and international levels to recognise the tremendous services of teachers.

Unfortunately, in Pakistan, no steps are taken to thank teachers for their services. Neither the prime minister nor the president has ever thanked teachers publicly and recognised their efforts of raising an educated nation.

M Shoaib Anjum ( Gujranwala )