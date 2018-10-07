Ugly plaza

There used to be a toll plaza at the Islamabad Highway entry point from GT Road. About ten years ago, the government stopped charging the toll fee because of which the toll plaza’s building became redundant.

The building, now in a dilapidated state, presents an ugly look. The relevant department should demolish the building and clear the way for the smooth flow of the traffic.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari ( Islamabad )