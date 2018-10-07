Lights out

During the last seven days Karachi has been affected by at least three major power breakdown. This situation demands the immediate attention of the KE authorities. After power outage, KE explained that the breakdown had occurred due to high humidity.

But this justification is not acceptable on technical grounds as humidity level remains high in Karachi from March. One can easily assess that this situation resulted from poor maintenance. The higher authorities should look into this matter and take steps to alleviate the suffering of residents of Karachi.

Engr Riaz Akbar ( Wah Cantt )