Education for all

In his maiden speech to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted on giving free education to all. It is a thoughtful approach to provide free education through schools, but I would like to ask the PM about the steps taken to help students after they have completed matriculation. Many students who attend schools free-of-cost are unable to afford college and university fee. As a result, a majority of students don’t complete their studies.

These students leave their homes to work at far off industries which don’t even pay them well. The government must take steps to either give jobs to students right after the completion of Grade10 or must provide free education up till Grade 12. The government can also consider providing vocational or technical training during their school days so that they are able to find good jobs after they have finished schools.

Ahmed Faraz ( Lahore )