Power outage

Residents of Shahzad Town, Islamabad are continually suffering from the prolonged power outage since the past many weeks. Unlike the episodic power suspension experienced every now and then, there was unusually long power outage on October 2 and 4 which lasted for more than seven hours. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has always had an excuse that the reason for the outage is routine maintenance.

However, there is simply no justification to suspend power supply on every alternate day and that too for long hours. That not only disrupts the daily life of the citizens, but also prevents the CDA from running electric motors that supply water to domestic consumers. The authorities concerned should take notice of this mismanagement.

M Sharafat Ali Zia ( Islamabad )