AJK president invites investors to Mirpur SEZ

KARACHI: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has invited business community to explore investment opportunities in AJK, especially in the Mirpur Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which is getting ready to welcome potential entrepreneurs.

Sardar Masood visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) House and discussed matters of mutual interest with its office bearers.

AJK president appreciated FPCCI’s role in economic development, and said only a strong private sector could ensure economic prosperity and stability of the country.

He invited the FPCCI members to visit Azad Kashmir and explore the possibilities of introducing handicraft of the area, like shawls, carpets and a number of other items manufactured locally, in Pakistani as well as international market.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir condemned the attack on AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq, and said India and Pakistan were main players of the SAARC region, which represented 90 percent of SAARC income.

He said without peaceful relations between Pakistan and India, the SAARC region could not be on path of prosperity and development.