Indonesia’s forex reserves drop

JAKARTA: Indonesia´s foreign exchange reserves dropped by about $3.1 billion in September, partly due to currency market intervention, Bank Indonesia (BI) said on Friday, as the rupiah continued to trade near its weakest in over 20 years.

A broad retreat by investors from emerging markets, high oil prices and concerns over potential fallout from an escalating trade war between the United States and China all contributed to the pressure on the rupiah over recent weeks.

The currency lost nearly 2 percent this week, and hit 15,190 to the dollar on Thursday, its lowest in more than 20 years, though it closed slightly stronger on Friday at 15,175.Indonesia´s reserves stood at $114.8 billion at the end of September, equal to six-and-a-half months of imports, BI said in a statement, still far higher than the 3-month international adequacy standard, but representing a 13 percent decline from $132 billion in January.

The September reserves level "is able to support the external sector resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability", BI said. Governor Perry Warjiyo earlier on Friday confirmed that BI has been intervening to support the rupiah, though he stressed that BI was also also undertook smoothening operations when trade became lumpy.