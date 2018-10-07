Cottonclimbs

Karachi : Active trading activity was witnessed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rate increased Rs50/maund.

Karachi Cotton Association rose the official spot rate to Rs7,850/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,413/40kg.

Ex-Karachi rates also increased to Rs8,010/maund and Rs8,584/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that rates increased, as there was huge demand for quality cotton.

Karachi cotton market recorded 21 transactions of around 17,000 bales at the rate of Rs7,400/maund to Rs8,100/maund.

Deals were reported from Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Rohri, Saleh Pat, Khairpur, Rajanpur, Layyah, Haroonabad, Shadan Lund, Mianwali and a few other stations.