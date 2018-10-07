Sun October 07, 2018
Business

REUTERS
October 7, 2018

Copper eases

Melbourne : LME copper eased by 0.8 percent to $6,238 a tonne by 0152 GMT, after the U.S. currency was boosted by solid demand for Treasuries following a strong payrolls report.

London aluminum held its ground on Friday as worries over an alumina shortage stoked cost inflation concerns, sending prices towards the biggest weekly gain in nearly six months.

London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium was little changed at $2,167 a tonne, down just 0.1 percent after hitting its loftiest since June at $2,267 the session before.

Prices were on track for a 5.8 percent weekly rise, the biggest since April.

The Brazilian state of Para on Thursday said it was surprised when Norsk Hydro decided a day earlier to halt operations at Alunorte, the world´s largest alumina refinery, and asked for a report explaining the decision. Other metals came under pressure from a stronger dollar.

