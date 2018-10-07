Gold rises

Bengalur : Gold edged higher on track for its biggest weekly gain in six, as the dollar softened after data showed U.S. job growth slowed more than expected last month and a slide in stock markets burnished the appeal of bullion as a safe haven.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,201.82 an ounce by 13:45 p.m. EDT (1745 GMT), and was on track to rise about 0.8 percent this week, the most since the week of Aug. 24. U.S. gold futures settled up $4, or 0.3 percent, at $1,205.60.

"The weaker-than-expected jobs data is supporting the overall current mood but the numbers were not disappointing enough to trigger fresh buying," said Heraeus precious metals trader Alexander Zumpfe.

"However, the data helped gold to establish itself above the pivotal $1,200 mark and I wouldn´t rule out a test of this week´s high at $1,208."