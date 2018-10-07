Rupee likely to remain firm

The rupee remained steady in the interbank market, but came under renewed pressure in the open market during the outgoing week.

The local currency depicted no change and traded firmer at 124.25 in the consecutive five sessions on sluggish dollar demand. Traders expect the rupee to maintain the current levels over the next week due to uncertainty about the central bank’s stance on the exchange rate. But the IMF has again stressed for a greater exchange rate flexibility to tackle rising current account deficit. The rupee commenced the week on a negative note due to panic dollar buying from people; following speculations fueled by the television report that the government had agreed with the IMF team to devalue the currency to 130/135 in the period to come. The rupee slipped 1.34 percent to 128/dollar in the kerb market. It retained this level on Tuesday. Narrowing previous losses, the rupee closed at 127.20 against the dollar on Wednesday. It ended flat at 127.30 in the last two sessions.