MPs body on alleged rigging: Sanjrani authorised to give 10 nominations

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Friday okayed a motion, authorising Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, to nominate ten members of the House to be part of the parliamentary committee on alleged rigging in 2018 general election.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved the motion in the House. As per the understanding, there will be ten members from the Senate; – five senators each from treasury and opposition benches.

The recent visits of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to China and Jordan came under criticism, as PML-N Senator Sadia Abbasi, who is sister of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, rose to question whether sensitive defence pacts should be held between governments or the state institutions.

On a point of public importance, she said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not taking the foreign policy of the country seriously, which was evident from the visits of army chief, who air dashed to China after the incumbent government made a controversial statement on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

She contended, “The army chief had to go to China when a top government functionary talked of shelving CPEC projects for one year, and now, he [COAS] is in Jordan to sign a defence deal. We just want to know whether such important defence pacts should be signed between the governments or its subordinate institutions.”

The PML-N senator alleged that the government had no idea how to run the foreign policy, which was quite dangerous for the country, as international agreements and talks were of sensitive nature that should be dealt with maturity. “If army chief has to sign all these international agreements, what’s the job of the defence minister? Is this a sign that there is a parallel system in the country or what else you call it,” she wondered.

There were allegations and counter-allegations between the treasury and opposition benches on the police baton charge on the students of Peshawar University with the latter calling it an incident of highhandedness of an otherwise ‘model police’, while the former justifying the police action.

PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi asserted the incident was nothing but a reflection of the so-called model police, which used force against innocent students, who were protesting against fee hike. He said that the PTI government should not justify the police action and instead should be ashamed of what it had done.

PPP’s Senator Rubina Khalid from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that there was no truth in government claims that police took action after some graduated students refused to vacate the hostels, as the issue had been resolved some six months back. She accused the provincial government of ordering the police to launch a crackdown on protesting students.

Ali Muhammad said that some political parties were using student unions for political gains, which the government would not allow. In response to demands made by some opposition parties to refer the matter to concerned standing committee for probe, he said that it would be tantamount to an infringement on the rights of the provinces as it being a provincial matter.

To a calling attention notice by Senator Javed Abbasi on observations reported by working group set up by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to study different options of giving voting rights to the overseas Pakistanis, the state minister for parliamentary affairs informed the House that a total of 7,410 expatriate Pakistanis are participating in forthcoming by-elections to be held on October 14.

He said that by-election was going to be held in 37 constituencies, of which 11 are national and 26 are provincial assembly constituencies across the country. He said that 405 candidates are contesting elections while 7,410 Overseas Pakistanis will use their right to franchise in by-elections in 37 constituencies.

The minister said that 6,191 overseas voters are male and remaining 1,319 are female. This chance is being given at smaller scale in by-elections which would be expanded after success, he maintained.

Responding to another calling attention notice by Senator Azam Musakhel about the ‘flawed’ anti-encroachment drive by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) at G-9 Markaz in which only poor vendors were targeted, state minister for interior Shehryar Afridi seemed helpless as the civic body did not bother to touch the ‘car dealer mafias’, having reportedly occupied almost all the sectors of Islamabad.

When Senator Musakhel drew attention of the chair towards the double standard of the civic body, he had nothing to say except making tall claims of recovering huge pieces of lands from mafias, while giving an impression as if the car dealer mafias are too small or so poor to be dealt with the law.

Afridi said that some 33,000 kanal occupied government land has been vacated in two `Mozas’ of Islamabad and 12,000 kanal land from Bahria Enclave. He said that there were 48 marquees established in sector G-12 while 10 kanal plot has been also vacated near Centaurus Mall.