Customs Intelligence recovers paper worth over Rs 300m

KARACHI: The Customs Intelligence recovered 80 containers of different categories of highly valued paper worth over Rs 300 million from a warehouse in Landhi on Friday after acting on a tip-off that a consignment of papers was cleared from the Export Processing Zone in the garb of paper scrap.

A team of Customs Intelligence seized five containers from a Landhi warehouse and found different categories of highly valued paper including the BOP film, offset paper, carbonless paper besides other high quality papers. The Customs investigators found that a reputed company imported the high quality paper in garb of paper scrap on September 13, 2018 for supplying to another company. The customs team found as many as 80 containers of BOP film, offset, paper, carbonless paper in addition to high quality papers kept stored in a warehouse in Landhi.

During investigations, the Customs found that the organised group was involved since long in illegally getting paper cleared in thousands of consignments, from the Export Processing Zone in garb of paper scarp. The group by its illegal activity had caused losses to the national exchequer to the tune of hundreds of millions of rupees. The Customs authorities have registered an FIR and further investigations are underway.