Guests discuss Shahbaz’s arrest at Kyrgyz day ceremony

ISLAMABAD: The guests at a reception hosted by Erik Beishembiev, Ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic on 27th anniversary of Independence Day of his country had discussion about the arrest of leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and its impact on the image of the country.

Diplomats, especially, representing Pakistan’s known friendly countries were of the view that it could bring harm to the solidarity of Pakistan and stability which is much needed to it.

Some diplomats shared with the fellow colleagues that their capitals have asked for details of arrest of Shahbaz Sharif and its background. Turkey’s ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul was conspicuous among the diplomats turned up for the reception. He kept quiet about the development.

The diplomats belonging to established democratic countries were of the view that political witch-hunting always damages the political and democratic order in the country.

The arrest of such a political stalwart wouldn’t be swallowed conveniently by the public opinion. They contended that it is not an isolated act but a calculated move that ultimately will hurt democratic order in the country.

Some guests were of the view that new administration of the country lacks acumen and perhaps doesn’t know how to run the country. They termed it a vindictive step and maintained that such action couldn’t lower the image of the opposition but gives boost to it. Federal minister Pir Nurulhaq Qadri was the chief guest who also spoke on the occasion and talked of pleasant ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyz Republic.