2 brothers shot dead

MANSEHRA: Two brothers were killed and another suffered injuries when their rivals allegedly opened fire on them here on Friday.

The incident happened in the heart of the city when Muhammad Amir and his brother Mohammad Naseem allegedly fired at Muhammad Azhar and his brothers Muhammad Zarar and Muhammad Jalal. As a result, Muhammad Amir and Mohammad Naseem died the spot while Muhammad Jalal sustained injuries.

According to police, both suspects also sustained bullet injuries in the retaliatory fire.

The injured were taken to King Abdullah Teaching (Kath) hospital.