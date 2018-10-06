Students go missing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Two students of a private school went missing mysteriously after they left homes on October 4.
It was learnt that one Huzaifa, 13, of National Bank Colony Kohati and Tayyab, 12, of Asad Anwar Colony in Gulbahar left for school on the Ring Road but didn’t come back.
The parents of both the students approached the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station that has started investigation into the matter.
