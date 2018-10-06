Students go missing

PESHAWAR: Two students of a private school went missing mysteriously after they left homes on October 4.

It was learnt that one Huzaifa, 13, of National Bank Colony Kohati and Tayyab, 12, of Asad Anwar Colony in Gulbahar left for school on the Ring Road but didn’t come back.

The parents of both the students approached the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station that has started investigation into the matter.