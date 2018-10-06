Drive against fake social media accounts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has accelerated campaign against those blackmailing and defaming locals through fake social media accounts and arrested many, including females, during the last few days. The FIA Cyber Crime Wing has arrested at least three women including a singer who were operating fake social media accounts in a bid to defame the people.
