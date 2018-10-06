Man kills two minor sons

HARIPUR: A man allegedly killed his two sons and injured wife and sister over an unknown reason in the limits of Beer Police Station.

Police officials said a retired army man Shams, a resident of Dalri village, injured his wife Rashida Bibi and sister Nazakat Bibi with an axe on Friday evening Shams.

When the two women rushed inside the room for shelter, the man hit his two sons, minor sons, Shehzad, two and half-years-old, and Dohan, 20-day old in the head, killing them on the spot.

Soon after the incident, the accused fled the scene and was still at large.

As per family sources, the accused Shams was mentally sick and was under treatment.

Police registered the case and started an investigation.