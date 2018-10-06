Residents protest killing in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The residents of Suryakhel area on Friday blocked the Grand Trunk Road to protest the killing of a man.

Jehanzeb reported to the cops of the Akora Khattak Police Station that he along with his brother Khanzeb was on his way when Raees Khan and Shabistan opened fire on them. As a result, Khanzeb was killed on the spot, he added.

The motive behind the killing was stated to be a matrimonial issue.

Following the incident, the residents and relatives of the deceased led by Qaiser Khan, Malik Amanullah, Shah Zaman and others, took out a protest rally. The protesters walked through various areas and gathered on the GT Road and blocked it to traffic for some time by placing the body over it.

The protesters dispersed peacefully after being assured by the police to arrest the accused.