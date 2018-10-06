Sarhadi elected office-bearer for 3rd time

PESHAWAR: Ziaul Haq Sarhadi was Friday elected vice-chairman of All Pakistan Customs Agents Association for the third time.

Sarhadi, who is also president of Frontier Customs Agents Group Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thanked the association and other members for electing him.

He felicitated other newly elected office-bearers of the association and vowed to work actively for solving the problems being faced by the customs clearing agents.

Sarhadi also expressed the desire to utilise all his capabilities and come up to the expectations of the members who reposed confidence in him.