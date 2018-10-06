TDPs start returning to native Rajgal

BARA: The temporally displaced persons (TDPs) belonging to Rajgal area in Tirah valley returned to their native area on Friday.

The displaced tribespeople had migrated from Kukikhel area in Tirah valley when the security forces launched a military operation against the militants aligned with the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Talking to reporters, District Coordinator Zia Afridi said that Fata Disaster Management Authority (FDMA), Pak Army and Khyber district administration had set up points for registration and verification of displaced persons.

“At least Rs35,000 will be provided to a displaced family including Rs10,000 for transportation and Rs25,000 for food,” he said. He said after the completion of their return, the government would launch a survey to assess the damage caused to their houses.

The official added the government would give Rs400,000 to the owners of a destroyed house while Rs160,000 for the partially destroyed house.

He said that Kukikhel tribe registration and verification would continue till 16 October.

Malik Naseer Ahmad, Chairman of the Tehreek Muatasireen, told reporters that Kukikhel tribe would not return to their native area.

He said the militants had destroyed their houses, fields, hujras and business.

“How can we return to Tirah valley? All businesses and properties have been destroyed,” Malik Naseer asked, adding, “We have been living a miserable life in Jamrud and Peshawar district.”

He demanded the government to take practical measures and compensate them to rebuild their house and start businesses afresh.

“There is no house for living. Everything has been destroyed. Where would we stay?” he asked. He said the government should have addressed the reservations of the people instead of announcing their return.