KMU invites applications for admissions under centralised process

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has invited applications through centralised admission process for session 2018-19 in all the public sector medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the newly promulgated regulations, the applicants must have passed by obtaining minimum 60 marks in Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or FSc (Pre-Medical) or equivalent examination having minimum 12 years of education.

Appearance in the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) entrance test held in 2018 is mandatory for all the applicants.

The candidates having domicile of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/ Federally Administered Tribal Areas/ Gilgit Baltistan (Northern Areas)/ and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are eligible to apply.

The merit for the admission shall be calculated as an aggregate percentage of marks derived from the formula of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council. It is 10 per cent marks for SSC/Matriculation/Equivalent, 40 per cent FSc (Pre-Medical)/HSSC/Equivalent

and 50 per cent for the ETEA entrance test.

The applicants who meet the eligibility criteria should download/print the admission forms, admission policy and bank deposit slip available on the KMU website (www.kmu.edu.pk). They are required to deposit Rs2000/- in any branch of Muslim Commercial Bank on the prescribed deposit slip as application processing fee on or before October 15.

The application forms should be complete in all respects along with original bank deposit slip and required attested documents shall be submitted by hand at KMU, Peshawar from 9 am to 5 pm seven days a week. Incomplete/deficient and applications sent via mail/courier shall not be entertained.

Candidates from erstwhile Fata shall not only submit their admission forms to the KMU but also submit a photocopy of the same to Fata Secretariat, the Warsak Road, Peshawar.

Candidates from Fata-inner and Backward Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shall submit certificates of the location of institutes as per specimen uploaded on the KMU website without which their application forms will not be accepted.

Applicants should give his/her preference in order of priority for the medical/dental colleges in the designated fields provided in the form which once provided to the KMU will stand final. Subsequent changes in preference will not be entertained.

The applicant shall be considered only for those colleges for which preference was shown. Those applicants eligible for applying against open merit seats can also opt for admission against MBBS reciprocal seats available for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata domicile holder candidates in the medical colleges of AJK and other provinces on merit.