Sat October 06, 2018
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

REUTERS
October 6, 2018

India seals missile deal with Russia despite US warning

NEW DELHI: India agreed a deal with Russia to buy S-400 surface to air missile systems on Friday, the two sides said, as New Delhi disregarded US warnings that such a purchase could trigger sanctions under US law.

Although there was no public signing, the deal was sealed during President Vladimir Putin´s ongoing visit to New Delhi for an annual summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The deal was signed on the fringes of the summit,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters. The contract is estimated to be worth more than $5 billion and gives the Indian military the ability to shoot down aircraft and missiles at unprecedented ranges.

The United States has said countries trading with Russia´s defence and intelligence sectors would face automatic sanctions under a sweeping legislation called Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

A State Department spokesperson said this week that the implementation of the sanctions act would be focused at countries acquiring weapons such as the S-400 missile batteries. Last month, the United States imposed sanctions on China´s military for its purchase of combat fighters as well as the S-400 missile system it bought from Russia this year. India is hoping that President Donald Trump´s administration will give it a waiver on the weapons systems which New Delhi sees as a deterrent against China´s bigger and superior military. “The (two) sides welcomed the conclusion of the contract for the supply of S-400 long range missile system to India.

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

