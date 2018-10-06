Shahbaz arrest is contempt of Parliament: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: PPP senior leader Khursheed Shah on Friday termed the arrest of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif as contempt of the Parliament.

However, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, when asked about the arrest, did not comment. “I wouldn’t want to comment without reading the case and want to leave it at that,” Bilawal told reporters during a news conference.

Similarly, the leaders of religious parties termed NAB’s activism as a bias against politicians which, they said, raised the question as to why other sections of the ruling elite, especially the civil and military bureaucracy, have always been clearly spared.

In his reaction, Khursheed said the government was taking such steps after the failure in implementing its 100-day programme.

He said the Parliament must be taken into the confidence about political cases which should be examined by a parliamentary committee. “This kind of arrest only shows political victimisation,” he said.

Similarly, the PPP said there was no justification for the arrest, as Shahbaz summoned for another case but detained in a different one.

“With the statement of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, it seems that Shahbaz Sharif was arrested on the behest of the government,” said Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani at a press conference.

Ghani said the NAB should have to follow its laws, not to the government policy. The way the arrest was made had only made NAB controversial, he said.

The provincial minister said the PPP was facing the political victimisation since long and many party leaders were jailed and not given bails.

He said the NAB’s inefficiency was proved in the Nawaz Sharif’s case in which the accountability court gave the verdict that no corruption allegation was proved against him.

Ghani said the PPP had proposed to the PML-N for an amendment in Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution besides changes in the NAB laws but the PML-N did not pay any attention and was facing the consequences.

He said the PPP always demanded the transparent accountability and wanted that the NAB should take action only on the basis of solid evidence but it was always used as a political tool of the government to twist the opposition’s arms for political benefit. “The FIA should be asked whose money was detected in the unclaimed bank account of an ice cream vendor,” he said.