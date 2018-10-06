Sat October 06, 2018
October 6, 2018

Shahbaz’ arrest not only unfortunate but ridiculous too: Nawaz

By News desk

LAHORE: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday said the arrest of party president Shahbaz Sharif was not only an unfortunate act but also ridiculous.

The former prime minister in a statement said everyone knew that the PTI government for the ongoing worst possible political victimisation and they should be ready to face the same attitude which it was currently showing towards the rivals.

He said Shahbaz set a great example of service and honesty, which had been acknowledged by foreign governments and international institutions, adding that the PTI government should not shift the responsibility of its incompetency to Shahbaz.

On the other hand, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Friday said Shahbaz’s arrest was a continuation of same pre-poll manipulation used in the general elections because Imran Khan’s government was hanging by a thread of just four seats and they knew the PTI would lose the majority if free, fair and transparent by-elections were held on 11 National Assembly seats.

“Not a single penny of the tax-payers money was embezzled or lost in the cases in which Shahbaz had been arrested,” challenged Hamza. “Imran Khan cannot hide the illegitimacy of his manipulated mandate and the incompetence of himself and his entire party behind such diversion through false corruption allegations. The PMLN will fight this oppression and victimisation in every constitutional forum and out on the streets, if need be,” he added.

Addressing a press conference at the PML-N Model Town Secretariat, he said that Imran could try his hand at using NAB to influence the elections and pressurise the PML-N, but it would not stop exposing the illegitimacy and incompetence of the PTI government whatever the cost might be. “Even after over 190 hearings and exhaustive investigation, the judge had to mention that there was no proof of corruption against Nawaz Sharif; same would happen in this case,” he added.

Hamza said it was such an unending string of bizarrely similar coincidence that every time there an election approaching was and the PTI seemed clearly in trouble, the NAB obliged. “The PML-N leaders are arrested, the campaign is sabotaged, pressure and influence is used ruthlessly and later the people of this country are left confused because the results don’t reflect their votes,” he remarked. “If the NAB is independent, how come government ministers claim that they know that more arrests of key PML-N leaders are coming up? If the NAB is independent, why did the PTI submit a resolution paying tributes and spurring on NAB in the Punjab Assembly right after Shahbaz Sharif’s arrest?” questioned Hamza.

Hamza said the PTI chief did not have it in him to be the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he was still the person on the container, full of vengeance, incompetence and empty rhetoric, however, he [Hamza] would not stoop to the level of the container lingua.

The PML-N leader said if the NAB was so independent, they should tell the people that the board of the company, not Shahbaz, had cancelled the contract of Chaudhry Latif.

Comments

