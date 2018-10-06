More big arrests on the cards: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s arrest is the first, and there would be more major arrests, as the process of accountability would move forward.

Talking to the media after the arrest of the opposition leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif and former chief minister Punjab, he termed the arrest a welcome development, and insisted this would have been done long ago.

He emphasised that the government had zero tolerance for the menace of corruption.

Referring to Ashiana housing scheme, clean drinking water project and other cases, he pointed out that these were the cases which were filed during the previous government’s tenure by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the interim government, the process also continued, the minister said adding that NAB was an independent body and the government had no control over it. NAB had its own process of holding inquiries and then investigation under the law and then filing a reference.

He said that NAB might have seen potential in these cases, as massive corruption was committed and there were allegations of Rs56-billion corruption in these cases.

Fawad contended that the government was absolutely impartial, but representing the people of Pakistan, it wanted accountability of all those who had looted the national wealth.

The minister said the government was prepared to extend help and cooperation to NAB, whether it needed the assistance of FIA or issuance of red-warrants to bring back people from abroad or the anti-graft body seeking help in prosecution. He maintained that the government could only help NAB in administrative matters.