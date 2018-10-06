Govt steps to boost economy not sufficient: IMF

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the steps taken by the government to revamp economy were not sufficient and urged the government to opt for seeking loan facility.

It said that the economic situation is not satisfactory as Pakistan will have to take stringent measures to boost its economy as power and gas tariff should be increased further and rupee should be devalued.

In the wake of rapidly depleting foreign currency reserves which nosedived by $627 million just in one week, the PTI-led government will have to take final decision about approaching the IMF for another Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $6 to $8 billion three-year programme with request of front loading of $2 billion by end of the ongoing month after getting formal response from friendly countries.

The economic team has also briefed PM Imran Khan and now the government devised strategy to take decision on approaching the IMF till the deadline of October 30, 2018 as the PTI-led government was still expecting positive response from friendly countries in next couple of weeks. However, it seems that there is no option left but to knock at the door of the IMF.

The IMF in its assessment has lowered the real GDP growth projection, revised upward inflationary pressure and continuous pressures on increasing current account deficit. The GDP growth might fall below 5 percent and inflation might touch 7 percent on average for the current fiscal year. The budget deficit is projected to exceed 6 percent of GDP as the IMF assessed FBR’s collection fell short of Rs150 billion than the desired target of Rs4398 billion set for the ongoing fiscal year.

The IMF also recommended further tightening of monetary policy of about 300 basis points, depreciation of rupee against dollar and rationalisation of expenditure to cut down the development budget and consequently slashing the fiscal deficit.

The financing gap of $10 to $12 billon can be managed by approaching the IMF as the Fund would be requested to provide $2 billion instantly soon after approval of programme in case Islamabad opts to go for the IMF programme.

Then the World Bank and ADB would restore budgetary support and Pakistan will also be able to launch Sukuk and Eurobond in the current fiscal year.