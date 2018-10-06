Ex-Romania minister held in Costa Rica

SAN JOSE: A former Romanian minister jailed in absentia for corruption has been arrested in the central American nation of Costa Rica, along with another ex-official, Interpol said.

Gustavo Chichilla, the international police organization´s chief in San Jose, said Elena Udrea was detained on Wednesday along with Alina Bica, former Romanian chief prosecutor in charge of organized crime and terrorism.

Bica was arrested in a separate operation, and the women were being held for an extradition hearing. In June, a Romanian court upheld a six-year jail sentence against Udrea, a former model in glamour magazines. Once considered one of her country´s most influential politicians, she was convicted for taking bribes from several businessmen in connection with the financing of a boxing show in 2011.