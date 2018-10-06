U19 ASIA CUP FLOP: ‘Players not given enough time to train’

ISLAMABAD: Some serious questions relating to Pakistan junior cricketers’ selection and training came to the fore following another poor show by the team in the Under-19 Asia Cup that has Sri Lanka and India in the final.

Pakistan juniors even failed to make it to the semi-finals from Group B. The Greenshirts were beaten by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Pakistan’s only win came against Hong Kong.

What went wrong that resulted in such a pathetic performance by the juniors when cricket remains the only sport in the country that attracts thousands of youngsters whenever trials are conducted? Why does the best talent elude teams at regional and national level? Is there something seriously wrong with the junior team’s training as those working with them at the grass-root level know nothing about the basic training or they are least bothered to train this talent?

When ‘The News’ put these questions to chief selector Basit Ali, who was on his way to Mirpur to watch the national Under-19 final, he said he was also upset at the team’s performance.

“I have written a letter to the Pakistan Cricket Board highlighting some of the issues that resulted in the poor performance in the Asia Cup,” he said.

Basit said the players were not given enough time to train and prepare for the tournament. “There was no apparent coordination between the coaches and players and the juniors were given just a week to prepare.

“I think even the best combination was not played in the matches. Pacer Arshad Iqbal, who took six wickets against Bangladesh, was not played in the previous two matches. A couple of players were even sidelined before important matches. The coaches did not know the worth of players,” he said.

Basit said he never listens to anyone when it comes to selection. “Whenever I see a talented player I always try to support him. I always keep talent on top. But surely there is a need to work on the juniors’ technique before playing them at international level.”

Basit is right. There is no system or expertise at the regional level to impart the correct techniques to youngsters. Those who are given the charge are there only because they have cleared basic coaching courses courtesy to the influence of their near and dear ones. The lack of knowledge of these half-cooked coaches also contributes to the poor techniques of youngsters.

Pakistan has not seen a single quality batsman with proper technique since the retirement of Mohammad Yousuf.

Besides other issues, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani also needs to look into this important aspect that has already resulted in weakening the base of Pakistan cricket.