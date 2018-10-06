Australia recall Lynn to T20 squad

DUBAI: The big-hitting Chris Lynn has made a return to Australia’s T20I squad for the series against Pakistan in the UAE.

Lynn, whose shoulder problems have been well documented, last turned out for Australia in February this year, before yet another shoulder dislocation during the T20I tri-series against England and New Zealand left him on the sidelines once again.

As was the case with the Test team, Australia have named two vice-captains for the T20Is too; wicketkeeper Alex Carey and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh — who’s also one of the Test deputies — will back up captain Aaron Finch in the three T20Is against Pakistan.

Finch and Carey had formed the leadership group in Australia’s previous T20I assignment, the tri-series in Zimbabwe in July.

The captain and vice-captains were involved in a selection process similar to the one used to select the heads of the Test team, coach Justin Langer said.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon also features in the 14-man squad. Lyon had played just the one T20I, back in January 2016.

The three T20Is will follow the two Tests against Pakistan, and will be played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai between October 24 and 28.

Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh (vice-captain), Alex Carey (vice-captain, wk), Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.