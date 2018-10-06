Injured Shadab to miss first Test

DUBAI: Pakistan’s hopes of coming at Australia with a rare two-leg-spinner combination have taken a hit with Shadab Khan all but was ruled out of the opening Test in Dubai on Sunday.

Shadab has yet to recover from a groin injury he picked up during the Asia Cup, though Pakistan remain hopeful he will be fit for the second Test in Abu Dhabi.

In his place the off-spinning all-rounder Bilal Asif is set for a Test debut. And it also all but guarantees a return to the side for Mohammad Hafeez, discarded and disgruntled earlier this year after being axed from the ODI side, but now back for a first Test in over two years.

As much as his runs, Pakistan will look to Hafeez’s overs against an Australia top six that includes three left-handers.

Nevertheless, Shadab’s absence will come as a blow. Earlier this summer, while Pakistan were on tour to England, Mickey Arthur was relishing the prospect of unleashing Yasir Shah and Shadab in tandem at teams in the UAE.